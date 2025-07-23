Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 453,094 shares changing hands.
Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Stock Up 0.3%
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.
Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Company Profile
Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It holds a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in future production from the McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC inboard lower tertiary/cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana.
