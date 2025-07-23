Guidance Capital Inc. Invests $397,000 in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 21,173 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $8,234,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 270,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,126,000 after acquiring an additional 141,398 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial set a $121.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $1,767,066.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,304.10. This trade represents a 43.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total transaction of $477,956.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,420.70. This trade represents a 19.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 457,144 shares of company stock valued at $47,296,288. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock opened at $103.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.16. The stock has a market cap of $153.12 billion, a PE ratio of 75.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $107.53.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.