Guidance Capital Inc. Has $538,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Guidance Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $951,263,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Prologis by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,464,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,284 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 282.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,875,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,183 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Prologis by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,345,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,304,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,761 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,878,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,978 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Up 1.2%

PLD stock opened at $109.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.68. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $101.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. CJS Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.47.

Get Our Latest Report on PLD

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.