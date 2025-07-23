Guidance Capital Inc. Has $500,000 Stake in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,278,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,085,000 after acquiring an additional 153,975 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in OPENLANE by 14.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,538,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,942,000 after buying an additional 323,696 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,366,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after buying an additional 46,041 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 866,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after buying an additional 61,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 805,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after buying an additional 480,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KAR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OPENLANE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OPENLANE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In related news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $152,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,018.92. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

OPENLANE stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.33.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.70 million. OPENLANE had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.38%. OPENLANE’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

