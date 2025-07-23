Guidance Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock opened at $76.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.72 and a 52 week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

