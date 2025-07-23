Guidance Capital Inc. Acquires 2,548 Shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE)

Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,330,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,395 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sealed Air by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,788,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $50,562,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,316,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 42.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,864,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,796,000 after acquiring an additional 849,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.27.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Sealed Air stock opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.35. Sealed Air Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $38.85.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 39.60%.

About Sealed Air

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.