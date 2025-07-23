Grove Street Fiduciary LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Grove Street Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.36. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

