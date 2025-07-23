Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Trading Up 11% – Here’s What Happened

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 270.50 ($3.66) and last traded at GBX 267.48 ($3.62). 3,624,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 2,497,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 241 ($3.26).

Greencore Group Stock Up 1.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 224.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 199.76. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Greencore Group

We are a leading manufacturer of convenience food in the UK and our purpose is to make every day taste better. To help us achieve this we have a model called The Greencore Way, which is built on the differentiators of People at the Core, Great Food, Delivery Excellence, Lasting Partnerships and Sustainable Choices – The Greencore Way describes both who we are and how we will succeed.

We supply all of the major supermarkets in the UK.

