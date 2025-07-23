Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. HSBC upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.40.

Insider Activity

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,340. The trade was a 49.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $448.17 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $451.87. The firm has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.66.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

