Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,994,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,460 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $66.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.21. The company has a market cap of $298.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $139.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

