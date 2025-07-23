Granite Group Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Granite Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,726 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Granite Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $233.87 per share, for a total transaction of $112,257.60. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,669 shares of company stock worth $85,555,309 in the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Oracle from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.29.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $238.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.21 and a 200 day moving average of $168.97. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $251.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

