Goodwin Investment Advisory Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Goodwin Investment Advisory trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.3% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. City National Bank of Florida MSD raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD now owns 1,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $3,550,000. Finally, Grove Street Fiduciary LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 18.2% during the first quarter. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.9%

HD stock opened at $371.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

