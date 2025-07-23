GOHOME (GOHOME) Price Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

GOHOME (GOHOME) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 23rd. GOHOME has a total market cap of $129.13 million and $7.31 million worth of GOHOME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GOHOME has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One GOHOME token can currently be bought for approximately $258.31 or 0.00218276 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GOHOME alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118,355.67 or 1.00013246 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118,250.91 or 0.99924723 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About GOHOME

GOHOME’s launch date was January 20th, 2025. GOHOME’s total supply is 9,999,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,895 tokens. GOHOME’s official Twitter account is @gohome_token. The official message board for GOHOME is medium.com/@gohometoken. GOHOME’s official website is gohometoken.com.

GOHOME Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GOHOME (GOHOME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Solana platform. GOHOME has a current supply of 9,999,895.37 with 499,895 in circulation. The last known price of GOHOME is 259.78162888 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $7,187,462.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gohometoken.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GOHOME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GOHOME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GOHOME using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GOHOME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GOHOME and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.