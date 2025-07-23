Goepper Burkhardt LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 33,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 184.2% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $283.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $304.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.07.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.