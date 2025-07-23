Goepper Burkhardt LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 75,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCV opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $17.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.25.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

