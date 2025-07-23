Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK – Free Report) by 269.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GREK. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $951,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GREK opened at $61.43 on Wednesday. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a 12 month low of $38.15 and a 12 month high of $61.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $304.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.03.

About Global X MSCI Greece ETF

The Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Greece Select 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of about 15 Greek firms. GREK was launched on Dec 7, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

