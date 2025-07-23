Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st.

Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of 413.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $639.13 million, a PE ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $37.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.33 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 15.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth $1,805,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 525.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 215,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

