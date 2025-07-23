Gladstone Commercial Co. Plans Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GOODO)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ GOODO opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

