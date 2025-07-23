Gladstone Commercial Co. Plans Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GOODO)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ GOODO opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45.
