GFL Environmental (GFL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

GFL Environmental will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GFL Environmental to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

GFL Environmental stock opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.29. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of GFL Environmental

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.23%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 684.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 458,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 14,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 94.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 714,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,514,000 after acquiring an additional 346,394 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GFL. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

