Georgian Mining (LON:GEO) Shares Up 2.5% – Still a Buy?

Georgian Mining Corp (LON:GEO – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 13,675,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 54,794,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).
Georgian Mining Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of £255,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.03.
About Georgian Mining
Geo is advancing its Juno Project in Western Australia, focusing on significant mineral resource opportunities.
