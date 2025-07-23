Georgian Mining (LON:GEO) Shares Up 2.5% – Still a Buy?

Georgian Mining Corp (LON:GEO – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 13,675,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 54,794,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of £255,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.03.

Geo Exploration Limited (‘GEO’ or ‘the Company’) is an early stage mineral resource and hydrocarbon exploration company. The Company’s primary focus is highly prospective projects in Australia, with significant interest in Africa and the Mediterranean.

Geo is advancing its Juno Project in Western Australia, focusing on significant mineral resource opportunities.

