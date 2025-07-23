Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.500-8.000 EPS.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $133.43 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $149.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 67.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus upgraded Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genuine Parts stock. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

