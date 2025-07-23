General Motors (NYSE:GM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. General Motors updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.250-10.000 EPS.

General Motors Stock Down 7.9%

GM opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. General Motors has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.69.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $70.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.35.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Motors stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 456.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,755 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

