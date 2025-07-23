General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 180.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in General Motors by 15.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,380 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 3.7% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in General Motors by 38.9% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 6,111,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,428,000 after buying an additional 1,712,033 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,947 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

GM opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.69. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on GM shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded General Motors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.05.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

