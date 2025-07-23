General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,142 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 73.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.7% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 545,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,647,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 753.6% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 136,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after buying an additional 120,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.6% in the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on GM shares. Citigroup started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $70.00 target price on General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.05.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

