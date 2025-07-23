Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Stock Price Down 20.1% – Should You Sell?

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 20.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.83 ($0.07). 768,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 290% from the average session volume of 197,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.04 ($0.08).

Gem Diamonds Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About Gem Diamonds

