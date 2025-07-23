GB Group’s (GBG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of GB Group (LON:GBG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 390 ($5.27) price objective on the stock.

LON:GBG opened at GBX 235.08 ($3.18) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 252.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 286.59. The firm has a market cap of £592.92 million, a P/E ratio of -12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.30. GB Group has a 12 month low of GBX 210 ($2.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 385 ($5.20).

GB Group (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 17.50 ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GB Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. On average, analysts expect that GB Group will post 17.0176437 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David ward purchased 10,000 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £23,500 ($31,769.64). 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GBG is a global identity technology business, enabling safe and rewarding digital lives for genuine people, everywhere.

For over 30 years, we have combined global data with our innovative technology to make sure that genuine people everywhere can digitally prove who they are and where they live.

