Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 31,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 1,447,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,339,000 after purchasing an additional 51,814 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 25.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,291,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,031,000 after purchasing an additional 50,124 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock opened at $64.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.59. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

