Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 1,170 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 31,346.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,381,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,005,000 after buying an additional 9,352,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $276,328,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,617,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,569,000 after buying an additional 7,150,382 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $65,255,000. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $49,220,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of -53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.84.

In other news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 6,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $251,102.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,268 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,524.36. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $7,944,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,155,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,188,567.90. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 589,404 shares of company stock valued at $22,639,746 over the last ninety days. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DKNG. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on DraftKings from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Macquarie reduced their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.10.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

