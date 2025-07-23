Garner Asset Management Corp Acquires New Stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,027,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,840,000 after acquiring an additional 68,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,445,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,792,000 after buying an additional 114,391 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,870,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,153,000 after buying an additional 1,110,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,481,000 after buying an additional 40,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $101,122,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBIN. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price target on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.27.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of FBIN opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.90. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.33%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

