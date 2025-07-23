Gallacher Capital Management LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter worth $2,549,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Saul Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $2,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Saul Centers by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 31,308 shares during the period. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $1,164,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Saul Centers by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 29,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saul Centers

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $93,713.62. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 217,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,221,928.34. This represents a 1.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,210 shares of company stock valued at $341,786. Company insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.59 million, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $70.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.76 million. Saul Centers had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 14.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saul Centers, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 160.54%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

