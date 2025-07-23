FY2028 EPS Estimate for Johnson & Johnson Raised by Analyst

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2028 earnings estimates for Johnson & Johnson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $13.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.77. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Johnson & Johnson’s current full-year earnings is $10.58 per share.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.87.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $167.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $403.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 29,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 37,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

