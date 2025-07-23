FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Nucor Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Nucor in a report issued on Friday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $11.41 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.76. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $7.64 per share.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NUE. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $143.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.18. Nucor has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $170.52.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 162,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,590,128.67. This represents a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $906,342.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,707,592.73. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,326 shares of company stock worth $6,325,108 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,959,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,484,965,000 after purchasing an additional 745,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,967,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,255,000 after purchasing an additional 105,309 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $398,077,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,435,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,220,000 after purchasing an additional 384,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,404,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,627,000 after purchasing an additional 474,274 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

