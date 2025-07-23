FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Director Acquires $18,125.00 in Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) Director Keith Bethel purchased 2,500 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $18,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,875. This represents a 16.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 2.0%
NYSE:FSCO opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $7.43.
FS Credit Opportunities Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a $0.0678 dividend. This is a boost from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th.
Institutional Trading of FS Credit Opportunities
FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FS Credit Opportunities
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Amazon Stock Rally Hits New Highs: Buy Into Earnings?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Forget the Hype—TSMC Is the AI Stock That Actually Delivers
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Lucid’s 36% Rally on Uber Deal Could Be a Game-Changer
Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.