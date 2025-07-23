FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Director Acquires $18,125.00 in Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) Director Keith Bethel purchased 2,500 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $18,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,875. This represents a 16.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE:FSCO opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $7.43.

FS Credit Opportunities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a $0.0678 dividend. This is a boost from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th.

Institutional Trading of FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 27,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC increased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

