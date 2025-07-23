Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Shares Sold by Landmark Wealth Management Inc.

Landmark Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Landmark Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Landmark Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,895,000. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 317,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,842,000 after purchasing an additional 82,586 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 116,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 530,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,118,000 after acquiring an additional 145,480 shares during the period.

FLQM opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1-year low of $46.23 and a 1-year high of $59.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average of $53.62.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

