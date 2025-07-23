Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 293 ($3.96) price target on the stock.

Fonix Mobile Stock Performance

LON:FNX opened at GBX 207.52 ($2.81) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. Fonix Mobile has a fifty-two week low of GBX 175 ($2.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 263.90 ($3.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £205.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 221.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 214.01.

About Fonix Mobile

Founded in 2006, Fonix provides mobile payments and messaging services for clients across media, telecoms, entertainment, enterprise and commerce. Based in London, Fonix is a fast growth business driven ITV, Bauer Media, BT, Global Radio, Comic Relief and Children in Need to name a few.

