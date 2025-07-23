Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 293 ($3.96) price target on the stock.
Fonix Mobile Stock Performance
LON:FNX opened at GBX 207.52 ($2.81) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. Fonix Mobile has a fifty-two week low of GBX 175 ($2.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 263.90 ($3.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £205.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 221.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 214.01.
About Fonix Mobile
