Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jul 23rd, 2025

Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMXGet Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.45.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fomento Economico Mexicano

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 4.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE FMX opened at $98.45 on Wednesday. Fomento Economico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $81.08 and a 12 month high of $119.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Fomento Economico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.75 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fomento Economico Mexicano will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a $1.3625 dividend. This is a positive change from Fomento Economico Mexicano’s previous — dividend of $0.73. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. Fomento Economico Mexicano’s payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

