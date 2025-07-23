Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.45.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

Get Fomento Economico Mexicano alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FMX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fomento Economico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano Trading Down 1.4%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 4.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMX opened at $98.45 on Wednesday. Fomento Economico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $81.08 and a 12 month high of $119.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Fomento Economico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.75 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fomento Economico Mexicano will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a $1.3625 dividend. This is a positive change from Fomento Economico Mexicano’s previous — dividend of $0.73. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. Fomento Economico Mexicano’s payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano

(Get Free Report

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.