First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Thursday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This is a 1.7% increase from First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $45.96. The company has a market cap of $53.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.12.

Get First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 3.83% of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.