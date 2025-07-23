Finning International (TSE:FTT) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$62.49 and last traded at C$61.89, with a volume of 26513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$61.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTT shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Finning International from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Finning International from C$49.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Finning International from C$57.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$56.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14.

In other news, Senior Officer Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.98, for a total transaction of C$72,034.46. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 4,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.80, for a total transaction of C$223,036.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,628 shares of company stock worth $926,016. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

