Financial Contrast: Maximus (NYSE:MMS) and ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) and ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maximus and ICF International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maximus $5.31 billion 0.76 $306.91 million $5.03 14.25 ICF International $2.01 billion 0.77 $110.17 million $5.83 14.53

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Maximus has higher revenue and earnings than ICF International. Maximus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICF International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

97.2% of Maximus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of ICF International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Maximus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of ICF International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Maximus pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. ICF International pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Maximus pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ICF International pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Maximus has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Maximus is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Maximus and ICF International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maximus 0 0 1 0 3.00 ICF International 0 2 3 0 2.60

Maximus currently has a consensus target price of $90.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.58%. ICF International has a consensus target price of $127.20, indicating a potential upside of 50.18%. Given ICF International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ICF International is more favorable than Maximus.

Profitability

This table compares Maximus and ICF International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maximus 5.56% 23.37% 9.95% ICF International 5.45% 14.84% 7.02%

Risk and Volatility

Maximus has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICF International has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Maximus beats ICF International on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc. operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments. This segment also provides employment services, such as eligibility support, case management, job-readiness preparation, job search and employer outreach, job retention and career advancement, and educational and training services; technology solutions; system implementation project management services; and specialized consulting services. The U.S. Federal Services segment offers Business process services, eligibility and enrollment, outreach, and other services for federal health and human services programs; clinical services; and technology solutions, including application development and modernization services, enterprise business solutions, advanced analytics and emerging technologies, cybersecurity services, and infrastructure and engineering solutions. The Outside the U.S. segment offers BPS solutions for international governments, including health and disability assessments, program administration for employment services, wellbeing solutions, and other job seeker-related services. Maximus, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc. provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges. It also identifies, defines, and implements policies, plans, programs, and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies for its clients' business context; conducts survey research; collects and analyzes various data to understand critical issues and options for its clients; and provides actionable business intelligence, as well as information and data management solutions that allow integrated and purpose-driven data usage. In addition, the company provides solutions to optimize the customer and citizen experience; modernizes IT systems; and cyber security solutions that support the range of cyber security missions and protect IT infrastructures in the face of relentless threats, as well as designs, develops, and implements technology systems and business tools that are key to its clients' mission or business performance. Further, it informs and engages its clients' constituents, customers, and employees through public relations, branding and marketing, multichannel and strategic communications, and reputation issues management. The company serves energy, environment, infrastructure, and disaster recovery; health and social programs; and security and other civilian and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as ICF Consulting Group Holdings, LLC and changed its name to ICF International, Inc. in 2006. ICF International, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

