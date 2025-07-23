Financial Comparison: Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) versus InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Free Report) and InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Assure and InspireMD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 0 0 0.00 InspireMD 0 0 2 0 3.00

InspireMD has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 79.28%. Given InspireMD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InspireMD is more favorable than Assure.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

3.3% of Assure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of InspireMD shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Assure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.1% of InspireMD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Assure and InspireMD”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $149,000.00 1.01 -$26.08 million N/A N/A InspireMD $7.03 million 10.94 -$19.92 million ($0.79) -3.18

InspireMD has higher revenue and earnings than Assure.

Volatility & Risk

Assure has a beta of 185.75, meaning that its share price is 18,475% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InspireMD has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Assure and InspireMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure -25,178.32% N/A -249.78% InspireMD -413.96% -69.42% -57.68%

Summary

InspireMD beats Assure on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions. InspireMD, Inc. has a strategic agreement with Jacobs Institute to execute an early feasibility study of CGuard Prime for the treatment of acute stroke patients with tandem lesions. The company sells its products through local distribution partners. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

