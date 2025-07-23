Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $635,202,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,231,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,037,000 after buying an additional 1,616,146 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,433,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,325,000 after buying an additional 1,082,929 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,925,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $559,399,000 after acquiring an additional 982,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6,171.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 829,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,973,000 after buying an additional 816,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FIS. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $81.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.80. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.96%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

