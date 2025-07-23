Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 593.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,940 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,007,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ferguson by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,660,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,024 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ferguson by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,991,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,120 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,746,000 after acquiring an additional 62,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Ferguson by 29.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,635,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,452,000 after acquiring an additional 831,112 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $222.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.84. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $226.63.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

