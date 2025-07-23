Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5,838.50 and last traded at $5,795.00, with a volume of 50 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5,790.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a market cap of $695.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5,637.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,648.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $112.71 EPS for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 10.78%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Announces Dividend

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $28.00 dividend. This represents a $112.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.61%.

(Get Free Report)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.