EZCORP (EZPW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $302.25 million for the quarter.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.35 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 7.45%. On average, analysts expect EZCORP to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $766.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EZPW. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on EZCORP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

In other EZCORP news, COO John Blair Jr. Powell sold 42,500 shares of EZCORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $618,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 189,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,977.65. This trade represents a 18.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,010. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EZCORP stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

