Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 85.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 47,934 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,356,000 after acquiring an additional 46,921 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 166,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 525,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,912.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 116,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 110,272 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $108.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

