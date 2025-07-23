Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) Position Boosted by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $10,753,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Extra Space Storage to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.29.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of EXR stock opened at $151.41 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $121.03 and a 52-week high of $184.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.35%.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $1,127,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,541. The trade was a 21.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.