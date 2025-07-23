Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lifted its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $14,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 616.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.47. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXEL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price objective on Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group set a $43.00 price objective on Exelixis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial set a $56.00 price objective on Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In other news, CMO Amy C. Peterson sold 72,776 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $3,309,124.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 465,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,161,419.71. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 34,387 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $1,515,091.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 412,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,155,892.32. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,113 shares of company stock worth $21,024,817 in the last ninety days. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

