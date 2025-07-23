Evan Roberts Sells 1,892 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) COO Evan Roberts sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $50,875.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 772,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,783,684.35. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Phreesia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 0.72. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $30.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Phreesia by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 1.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 45,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 92,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 8.0% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.