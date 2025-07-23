Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:TFP Q2 Earnings

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:TFP – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.40 EPS.
Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th.
Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance
