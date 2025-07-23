Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for IAMGOLD Q2 Earnings

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of IAMGOLD to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.00.

IMG stock opened at C$10.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$4.90 and a 52 week high of C$11.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.17.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

